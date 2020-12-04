Speaking out. Erika Jayne took to Twitter on Wednesday, December 2, and shared a cryptic message with fans after news broke that she and her estranged husband Tom Girardi were being sued for fraud and embezzlement amid their ongoing divorce.

“High drama,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, captioned an image of herself in a black outfit posing with her hand on her hip.

The social media post came after class action firm Edelson PC alleged in a lawsuit that the reality star and Girardi, 81, “are on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds,” according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. The federal court documents claimed that the former couple embezzled settlement funds which were supposed to help the families effected by Lion Air Flight 610. In 2018, the plane crashed and killed all 189 passengers.

Edelson PC’s lawsuit also claimed that their divorce is “a sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom’s and Erika’s money.” The documents also alleged that the reason Jayne filed for divorce on November 3 was because of Girardi’s “need to fund outrageous lifestyles for himself and his soon-to-be ex-wife.”

The Bravo star first met Girardi while waitressing at Chasen’s restaurant in West Hollywood. They married in 1999, and after 21 years of marriage she filed for divorce. In a statement to Us Weekly after the news of their shocking split first broke, Jayne said, “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together. It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserve. I request others give us that privacy as well.”