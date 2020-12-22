Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick House Hunt After She Slams ‘Weird and Judgmental’ People The model and reality star have been romantically linked since October.

Next step? Amelia Gray Hamlin and Scott Disick were spotted house hunting in Los Angeles as their rumored romance heats up.

The model, 19, and reality star, 37, looked at three locations in the Holmby Hills neighborhood with realtor Tomer Fridman, according to Us Weekly, and each mansion was valued way over $65 million. Photos obtained by the DailyMail showed the pair looking casual as they toured the homes.

News of Disick and Hamlin’s outing comes days after the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin hit back at critics and slammed “weird and judgmental” people via Instagram Stories.

“People can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time,” Hamlin wrote in the since-expired post uploaded on Saturday, December 19. “People grow. People learn to love themselves more and more.”

The rumored couple was first romantically linked in October when they were photographed attending Kendall Jenner‘s birthday party together. Days later, the duo caught up for dinner at Tre Lune restaurant in Montecito, California, and shared similar images to Instagram Stories on November 7, further sparking speculating that they were more than friends.

Two months prior, Disick called it quits with Sofia Richie after three years together. The Flip it Like Disick star shares three children — Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5 — with ex Kourtney Kardashian. Hamlin, for her part, was previously linked to Mercer Wiederhorn.