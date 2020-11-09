Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Dine Together Days After Apparent Halloween Date The pair shared snaps of the same table at Tre Lune restaurant.

Heating up? Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin caught up for dinner at Tre Lune restaurant in Montecito, California, days after attending Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween party together.

Both the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, and model, 19, uploaded similar images to Instagram Stories on Saturday, November 7. Disick captioned his photo, which showed a table full of pasta dishes, writing, “My love.” Hamlin, for her part, posted the same table and food setup with the caption, “Family dinner.” Disick’s friends and Hamlin’s stylist, Marie Lou Bartoli, was also in attendance, according to Us Weekly.

This dinner date came one week after the pair were spotted spending time together. The reality star arrived at Jenner’s 25th birthday party alongside Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin‘s daughter on October 31.

Disick’s outings with Hamlin come two months after he called it quits with Sofia Richie following a three-year relationship. He has also been spotted on dates with models Bella Banos and Megan Blake Irwin. According to social media, the Flip it Like Disick star has also been spending time with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three kids — Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.