Miley Cyrus Says She ‘Fell Off’ Sobriety Journey During the Coronavirus Pandemic The former Disney Channel star is two weeks sober after a minor relapse.

In a candid interview, Miley Cyrus opened up about her sobriety journey and revealed that she’s back on track after a minor setback amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Well, I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic fell off,” the former Disney Channel starlet, 28, told Zane Lowe during her Apple Music interview, released on Monday, November 23. “[I] felt really a lot of … and I would never sit here and go, ‘I’ve been f–king sober,’ and I didn’t, and I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time.”

Instead of getting angry with herself, Cyrus said she took the time to ask herself what led to the relapse. “One of the things I’ve used is don’t get furious, get curious,” she explained.

The Hannah Montana alum first revealed she was sober in June on Variety‘s “The Big Ticket” podcast. At the time, she told listeners that she had been “sober sober for the past six months,” noting that the decision to stop drinking came after her November 2019 vocal surgery.

“At the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery … But I had been thinking a lot about my mother. My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you’re wanted and valuable,” she explained on the podcast. “My dad’s parents divorced when he was 3, so my dad raised himself. I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges. So just going through that and asking, ‘Why am I the way that I am?’ By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great.”

Now, she’s acknowledging what she called a “f–k up” and is ready to move on.

“To me, it was a f-k up because I’m not a moderation person, and I don’t think that everyone has to be f-king sober. I think everyone has to do what is best for them,” the “Midnight Sky” singer said on Monday. “I don’t have a problem with drinking. I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go pass that level of … Even into, I’ve just been wanting to wake up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time.”

Cyrus noted that she’s “very disciplined,” adding, “It’s pretty easy for me to be sober or in and out of sobriety because it’s like the day I don’t want to f–king do it anymore, I don’t. The day that I do, I do. You know? But when I don’t want to it just is. I’m just very disciplined.”