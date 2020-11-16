Larsa Pippen revealed to fans that she’s been sick with the coronavirus in a since-deleted Instagram Story posted on Friday, November 13.

“I’ve been battling COVID for a week. It’s no joke I’ve never felt pain like this!” the Real Housewives of Miami alum, 46, wrote at the time, before deleting the social media post hours later. Us Weekly confirmed that Pippen tested positive for COVID-19 per a statement from her rep.

“She’s been battling it for a week with a hard time breathing,” her rep told the publication. “She’s had horrible body aches. We’re hoping she starts feeling better soon.”

Pippen’s positive diagnosis comes after she spoke out about her strained relationship with the Kardashian family during a bombshell tell-all interview on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast, blaming Kanye West for her falling out with the family.

“If Kanye feels like him and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me. I’m OK with that … I will survive,” she said during the episode, which was released on Monday, November 9. “I want everyone to be happy!”

The apparent feud comes months after eagle-eyed fans first noticed that Kim Kardashian had unfollowed her former BFF on Instagram in July 2019. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “wanted to narrow down what was showing up on her feed.” According to Pippen, that was not the case. The wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen claimed that West, 43, was the reason Kardashian, 41, hit the unfollow button because he “brainwashed” her and the rest of the family.

“He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that. I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim,” she claimed. “They all started to ride his wave. If you’re that easily swayed, like the wind, then do I really give a f–k? Should I give a f–k? I don’t know. Was I hurt by it? Yes. But at the same time, I’m like, I’ve done nothing. I’ve never done one thing. I’ve been the most honest and truthful best friend to all of them.”