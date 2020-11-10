Larsa Pippen Says Kanye West Is the Real Reason She’s Not Friends With the Kardashians The reality TV alum claimed the rapper 'brainwashed' the family.

Bad blood! Larsa Pippen blamed Kanye West for her falling out with the Kardashian family during a bombshell tell-all interview on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast.

“If Kanye feels like him and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me. I’m OK with that … I will survive,” the Real Housewives of Miami alum, 46, said during the episode, which was released on Monday, November 9. “I want everyone to be happy!”

Pippen’s apparent feud with the Kardashian family comes months after eagle-eyed fans first noticed that Kim Kardashian had unfollowed her former BFF on Instagram in July 2019. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “wanted to narrow down what was showing up on her feed.” According to Pippen, that’s not the case.

The wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen claimed that West, 43, was the reason Kardashian, 41, hit the unfollow button because he “brainwashed” her and the rest of the family.

“I just felt, like, do what’s best for your family. I love you, you and I are best friends, we’ve been through everything together, I would never do anything to jeopardize our relationship, we’re like sisters, we’re family, but if you have to unfollow me to make your home a better place, do it,” Pippen said. “He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that. I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim.”

She continued, “They all started to ride his wave. If you’re that easily swayed, like the wind, then do I really give a f–k? Should I give a f–k? I don’t know. Was I hurt by it? Yes. But at the same time, I’m like, I’ve done nothing. I’ve never done one thing. I’ve been the most honest and truthful best friend to all of them.”