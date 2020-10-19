Kim Kardashian Makes More Money From Instagram Than ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Previously, the reality star said she can get $1 million for a social media post.

The end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians won’t affect Kim Kardashian‘s paycheck! The reality star, 39, revealed that she makes more from one Instagram post than filming the reality show.

“We would not be who we are today without Keeping Up With the Kardashians and that’s why we continue to share our lives,” she explained when talking to David Letterman on an upcoming episode of his Netflix series My Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, which is set to hit the streaming service on Wednesday, October 21. “Even if, realistically, we can post something on social media and make more than we do a whole season.”

Although she didn’t disclose an actual amount of money, Us Weekly reported that the KKW Beauty founder previously said she can get anywhere from $300,000 to $500,000, and sometimes upwards of $1 million for one social media post. StyleCaster also reported in September 2020 that for an entire KUWTK season, Kardashian makes about $4.5 million.

Between Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, the reality star said the “Gold Digger” rapper, 43, makes more. “Him, probably,” she responded when Letterman, 73, asked.

“We’re exactly even [in earnings],” the Skims founder added. “We both are really blessed and do extremely well, and I’m really grateful.”

Forbes reported on October 13 that the mother of four’s fortune comes in at $780 million after she sold a 20 percent stake in her beauty company to Coty in June, which values KKW Beauty at $1 billion. The sale came a few months before Kardashian and her family announced that their reality show would officially come to an end in 2021 after season 20.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” she wrote on September 8. “Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up With the Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”