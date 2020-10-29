Major legal victory. Blac Chyna‘s lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family to move forward after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied a motion from to dismiss the lawsuit based on “substantial evidence” submitted by Chyna, including unaired footage from her reality show with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna.

The former reality star, 32, is suing the family for allegedly getting the series canceled. The trial is scheduled to begin on November 29, 2021.

“Blac Chyna will seek millions in compensatory and punitive damages from Kris[Jenner], Kim [Kardashian], Khloé [Kardashian], and Kylie [Jenner] for defamation, intentional interference with contract, and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage,” Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, said in a statement to Us Weekly. “Chyna is ‘beyond thrilled’ that she will have her day in court.”

In a separate trial, Chyna — whose real name is Angela Renée White — will also “get her day in court” with Rob, 33, with whom she shares one child, Dream Renée. A Los Angeles Superior Court judge rejected the Arthur George sock designer’s motion to dismiss Chyna’s revenge porn claim. Chyna and Rob first went public with their relationship in 2016 and got engaged that April. They called it quits in December 2016 and in July 2017, Rob posted explicit photos of Chyna on social media.

Rob & Chyna was renewed for a second season in 2017, but E! told Variety at the time that the series had been put “on hold.” Chyna then accused Rob’s family of allegedly getting the show canceled. Aside from her lawsuit with the Kardashian-Jenner family and over the explicit photo scandal, Chyna is also battling Rob in court for custody over their 3-year-old daughter, Dream.