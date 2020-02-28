'VPR' Nightmare: Scheana Marie Begs For Help As Relative Goes Missing The Bravo star revealed she is in London ‘feeling helpless’ since the disappearance.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie and her mother Erika van Olphen are on the search for their cousin who has gone missing.

Phil Tate — who suffers from dementia and diabetes — was seen on February 25 at the Westmont Village retirement facility in Riverside, California.

The reality star, 33, claims he was also spotted three separate times at the Mission Grove Shopping Center on Wednesday, but hasn’t heard anything since.

A Silver Alert has been activated by the California Highway Patrol, a missing persons report has been filed with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, and according to van Olphen, “Both the Riverside [Sheriff’s] Department and the Police Department have been searching tirelessly for the last 48 hrs.”

The VPR star and her mother have also used social media in their search for Tate.

“My mom and I are here in London feeling helpless,” Shay said in her Instagram Story. “We still haven’t found him, so anyone in the Riverside area, please keep your eyes out.”

van Olphen wrote, “He is not from the area so he will definitely be confused and disoriented. I will continue to report this all on here because the power of social media is SO insane, I never know who might see this and be able to provide ANY information to help.”

Tate’s family also released a statement to PEOPLE about their thoughts regarding Tate’s sudden vanishing.

“We are sad, scared and desperate to find Phil as he has been suffering from dementia in the last year and is unfamiliar with the area where he was reported missing,” the family told PEOPLE. “Phil currently resides on a ranch and loves the outdoors more than anything so he is most likely to be found in open land rather than the city, but anything is possible at this point and we are keeping open minds during our search. We love our Phil and just want him back home with us. If you think you have any leads, big or small, please contact 911 as the Riverside Sheriffs Department and the Police Department are working around the clock on this investigation.”