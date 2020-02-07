Not On The Prowl! Taylor Schilling Refuses To Date This Year

Not On The Prowl! Taylor Schilling Refuses To Date This Year

Not On The Prowl! Taylor Schilling Refuses To Date This Year The former ‘Orange Is the New Black’ actress ‘just wants to be alone,’ says a source.

She’s one of the most popular celebs in Hollywood, but Taylor Schilling has declared 2020 the year to be single and not mingle, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

“Taylor’s incredibly popular with tons of projects in the pipeline and invites up the wazoo, but when anyone asks her out on a date or to join the party, she makes excuses and begs off,” an insider said.

“No one can understand it because she’s a real doll and charms people left and right, but with Orange is the New Black over, Taylor’s wants an extended period of time to herself,” noted the source.

As Radar reported, Schilling garnered rave reviews playing Piper Chapman in the smash-hit Netflix prison drama during its seven-season run.

“This is the first time in a long time she’s been able to enjoy the fruits of her labor and she just wants to be alone, shop, bake cookies and read,” explained the insider, adding, “She’s very down to earth and doesn’t get what the fuss is about.”

It’s a good thing Schilling, 35, has made it as an actress. She was once asked in an interview if she ever waitressed while trying to make it in Hollywood.

“I wanted to do that but was unable to function in the restaurant setting. I tried to hostess… but they fired me after four days because I couldn’t figure out how seating plans worked,” she revealed.

She joked, “I might also have worn a really short skirt and flip-flops, too, by accident, and they were like, ‘OK, go home forever.’”

Instead, she made it big in show business and never looked back.

“Taylor really lit-up when she got on the stage — she was always very talented and I’m not surprised she is doing so well now,” said her high school acting coach, Richard Weingartner.

“She was with a dedicated bunch of students in High School and she was very passionate about her acting too,” he noted.