Shocking End: Veteran Actor Orson Bean, 91, Gets Hit By Two Cars And Dies His 'Wonder Years' star wife Alley Mills was reportedly at scene of accident.

Veteran actor Orson Bean, 91, died Friday night after he was reportedly struck by two cars in Los Angeles.

According to multiple reports, the Being John Malkovich star was crossing the street at Venice Boulevard around 7:35 p.m. when the bizarre accident occurred.

“A car coming westbound did not see him and clipped him and he went down,” LAPD Capt. Brian Wendling told ABC7. “A second vehicle was coming up, (the driver) was distracted by people trying to slow (the driver) down and then looked up and a second traffic collision occurred — and that one was fatal.”

Bean was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained there and tried to help.

Multiple news reports also said Bean’s wife, actress Alley Mills, best known for playing the mom on the beloved TV show The Wonder Years, was at the scene of the accident.

Distraught onlookers consoled each other after seeing Bean get hit. Both drivers remained there, and no charges have been filed.

Bean had a long acting career beginning in the 1950s, which included a longtime stint as a panelist on the game show To Tell the Truth. Blessed with the gift of gab, Bean appeared on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson more than 200 times.

Bean will be remembered for portraying the shopkeeper Loren Bray on the series Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman. His other TV roles included appearances on “The Twilight Zone,” “Modern Family,” “Desperate Housewives, “Hot in Cleveland” and “Grace & Frankie.” Bean played a Holocaust survivor in the film The Equalizer 2 in 2018.

He was married three times and had four children. Mills, 68, who currently stars on The Bold & the Beautiful, survives her husband of 27 years.

Bean and Mills had performed together in the play “Bad Habits” in Santa Monica, which had just ended its run on January 26.

Police believe Bean’s death was a tragic accident. It seems that Bean had come from between two vehicles when he was crossing the street and was not seen by the drivers.