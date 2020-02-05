Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Friends Fear Aging Priscilla Presley’s Fading Fast ‘She’s been having to slow down a lot recently,’ reveals an insider.

Aging Priscilla Presley is fading fast, according to pals.

The 74-year-old grandmother has confided to close friends that she’s worried about losing her memory and often gets confused, sources told RadarOnline.com.

“Priscilla has started to forget things, misplace items and use wrong words or leave gaps in sentences that trail off to nowhere,” said an insider. “She’s been having to slow down a lot recently.”

The former Dallas beauty is also caring for her ailing mother, Ann Lillian Wagner-Beaulieu. Her husband died in January 2018 and she’s now living with Presley at her Beverly Hills mansion.

“Although Ann has a caretaker, Priscilla does everything she can for her mother and wants to be there for her during her final days,” the source noted.

The insider continued: “Her daughter Lisa Marie’s divorce has also taken its toll and sometimes Priscilla doesn’t know whether she’s coming or going,”

“She just wants a peaceful, happy life and to continue hosting fundraisers, honoring Elvis’ memory and looking after Graceland,” the source added.