It’s A… Pregnant ‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Reveals Baby No. 4’s Sex! Find out if she and her baby daddy Chris Lopez are expecting a boy or a girl.

Pregnant Kailyn Lowry is revealing the sex of her fourth child just days after she made the surprise announcement she’s pregnant.

The Teen Mom star told Us Weekly that she and her baby daddy, Chris Lopez, are expecting a bouncing baby boy!

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kailyn, 27, revealed she is “almost 16 weeks” along with off-again-on-again boyfriend Chris’ baby — and that she’s had a “rough few months this time around.”

The expectant mom has two sons from previous relationships — she and Jo Rivera are parents to Isaac Rivera, 10, while her ex-husband Javi Marroquin is 6-year-old Lincoln Marroquin’s dad. In 2017, Kailyn welcomed her third boy, now-2-year-old Lux Lowry— her first child with Chris.

“I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy,” Kailyn said about her latest pregnancy, noting she is, however, “starting to feel a bit better” and “hoping it stays this way.”

Kailyn didn’t open up about whether or not she was hoping for a little girl or if she’s okay with welcoming her fourth boy to the family.

However, she has said in the past that motherhood isn’t always so easy.

“Some days with these three go so smoothly I wonder how I got so lucky,” she has said. “Other days, I feel like I’m failing and not sure how we will make it through the day.”