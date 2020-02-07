Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nick Gordon Cause Of Death: 'Heroin Toxicity' Killed Bobbi Kristina Brown's Ex Boyfriend The 30-year-old had been partying on New Year's Eve bash hours before he died.

Nick Gordon’s cause of death has been ruled “accidental” attributed to “heroin toxicity,” RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to the Marion County Medical Examiner, Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex was initially found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest at a Sheraton Hotel in Florida on January 1 at 5:15 a.m.

He was resuscitated and later hospitalized at Advent Health Altamonte Springs hospital where he died seven hours later.

He was 30 years old.

Narcan was also found in his system in an effort to revive him.

Readers know Gordon had a long history of substance abuse. According to reports, he had been doing drugs at a New Years Eve party with friends before falling unconscious.

The star was famously blamed for the overdose death of Brown, who was found unconscious in their bathtub in 2015. He never faced criminal charges but was held legally responsible for her wrongful death in a civil case.

Story developing.