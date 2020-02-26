Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

‘Married At First Sight’ Couple Mindy Shiben & Zach Justice’s Troubles Exposed ‘He talks in circles,’ she says during painful conversation.

Is it over?

Married at First Sight star Mindy Shiben is seen getting frustrated with her husband, Zach Justice, in a clip from the show exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.

As fans know, the stars’ relationship is less than stellar. Previously, Zach refused to move in with Mindy, causing a massive problem in their reality-tv-show-marriage.

“Do you feel married?” MAFS star Mindy asks Zach, who only replies, “I don’t know.”

“What do you think you need to do to feel married?” she asks him in Radar’s exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming episode and he starts to ramble.

“I mean. I guess the way to look at it… if my focus is you, that hasn’t changed. My focus is this relationship and to put the word marriage on it, it wouldn’t change the circumstance or how I guess… I want to fix this. Fixing is, I mean, it’s kind of where I’m at? Meet me in the middle as far as suggestions go? I’m certainly all ears to that,” he says.

Mindy, incredulous, expresses her frustration in her confessional.

“He talks in circles in circles and circles and says everything while saying nothing,” she says of her husband.

Their awkward conversation continues, with Mindy telling Zach what she needs to be happy in their marriage.

“I don’t want to say, ‘Move in,’” his wife says. “But in another way, I’m like, how much should I push for me getting a fair shot and what I signed up to do?”

As Mindy gets deep, Zach avoids giving her a response and whistles for the dog.

Tune in to an all new Married at First Sight Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime.