Getting Him Back? Kenya Moore Is 'Optimistic' About Reconciling With Husband 'A rash decision was made,' RHOA star says of split from Marc Daly.

Kenya Moore wants to reconcile with her husband after their split was his idea, she implied in an interview with ET Online.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta beauty, 49, and Marc Daly separated in September 2019 after being married two years and having a daughter together.

She told ET, “We had a fight and, instead of giving that time to breathe and figure things out after that, you know, a decision was made. Independent of me.

“We are still apart, but we are better friends now than we have been in a very ong time. We’re co-parenting great. We are going to be going to counseling soon. So, I’m optimistic.”

Kenya admitted that raising daughter Brooklyn, 14 months, affected her marriage.

“Once the baby came, things just, you know – the stress of life made our relationship deteriorate, and we couldn’t find our way back to it. But all in all, I still think that a rash decision was made,” she said.

“Where I am right now, and how I have been coping with it is, just being the strong person that I know to be.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Kenya’s messy money woes also marred her relationship with Marc.

“You know, Marc didn’t want a prenup. We don’t have one. Like, he wouldn’t even have the conversation,” she admitted on the December 22 RHOA episode when speaking of their miserable marriage.

On the Bravo show, Marc revealed his secret management of her financial woes, telling the ladies on camera that he helped fix Kenya’s failing business.

Among other things, he claimed that her Kenya Moore Hair Care was “a little messy” when they first met. “I helped you fix it,” he told the group. “That’s what we do!”

According to a Radar source, “Marc told the whole truth. He was very involved in helping her straighten out her business.”

The insider continued, “He didn’t want to be tied to her….She wanted a prenup and he did not.”

The Georgia peach shocked RHOA fans when she married Marc in St. Lucia. Kenya kept the relationship private at first.

She was desperate for a baby and after marrying the businessman, she said, “I think all of my plans are in motion and I hope…you see me with a belly, so we’ll see. Fingers crossed!”

The twirl queen did get pregnant.

Moore, who conceived through IVF, had an emergency C-section, according to PEOPLE.

As Radar reported at the time, Kenya went to the hospital after suffering a terrifying preeclampsia complication.

Kenya now has told ET, “Every day is a joy to me. Yes, my marriage is falling apart, but look at this beautiful daughter that I have! Her smile, energy, love that she gives me? I cannot be happier.”

But Kenya resides in Atlanta while Marc, a restaurateur, is in New York City.

If they reconcile, Kenya says they have to live together in one place.

And she wants another child!