Reunited? Kaitlynn Carter Spotted In Bali With Ex Brody Jenner 2 Years After Island Wedding The ‘Hills’ stars have remained close friends following their split.

Kaitlynn Carter and Brody Jenner sparked reunion rumors when they were spotted flying out of Bali together this week — two years are saying “I do” in the same country.

On Monday, February 24, the blonde TV star, 31, shared a video on her Instagram Stories showing her seated on a plane with ex Jenner, 36. In the clip, the Hills stars are seen wearing face masks.

“Well, one of us is going to survive the Coronavirus and it’s probably not me in my flimsy mask,” Carter says in the video as she pans over to Jenner, who is seated by the window wearing a more elaborate mask.

“Death by… Coronavirus or Brody,” she asked in an Instagram Story poll. “Will we make it to LA alive?” she wrote, tagging Jenner.

The exes were on their way home to Los Angeles after attending a mutual friend’s wedding in Bali. As RadarOnline.com readers know, the vacation came two years after they tied the knot on Sumba Island off the coast of Indonesia in 2018.

They split in August 2019, after years of relationship issues.

Though their nuptials were not legally binding, Carter said in a statement after their split that the marriage was “very real” for them both.

Following their breakup, Carter had a brief fling with longtime friend Miley Cyrus, while Jenner moved on with model Josie Canseco. The two have since split.

Despite their separation, Carter and Jenner have remained good friends. Apart from spending time together in Los Angeles and attending events together, Carter has remained close with Jenner’s mother, Linda Thompson, and even recently posted an Instagram photo of them having dinner together!