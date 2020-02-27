Influencer Jason Clark ‘Close To Dying’ In Frozen Lake While Filming TikTok Video ‘I had accepted that was it and I wasn’t going to make it,’ he admits.

Social media influencer Jason Clark had a near-death experience while filming a Tik Tok video of him swimming under a sheet of ice in a frozen lake and getting stuck.

After the fact, the daredevil influencer admitted he nearly lost his life for attempting the dangerous stunt to impress his followers.

Clark posted the chilling video on his Instagram. In it, he is seen trying to swim under the ice, but instead finding himself close to death.

His girlfriend can be heard encouraging him. “You got this,” she says, unaware of the danger he’s actually in. He Clark then begins to swim, but, unable to find an exit, he turns back around and eventually finds his way out through the hole he entered through.

Alongside the video, he wrote a reflective caption about his near-death experience, explaining to his followers where things almost went wrong.

“I have never been this close to dying,” Clark wrote. “I didn’t think my eyeballs would freeze so quick.”

“The surface of the water where the hole was didn’t look any different than the bottom of the ice. When I flipped around and felt solid ice I thought I was at the hole. When I wasn’t that’s when I decided to head back and follow the dust I kicked up,” he continued. “The dust I kicked up had drifted and led me further away. I then tried to break the ice with my back….I don’t know what made me turn around one last time. I was so short on breath I couldn’t really see anymore. I had accepted that was it and I wasn’t going to make it.”

Clark was able to swing his hand and break through a lighter spot of ice. “I then got a ton of energy to stand up. It took 2-3 breaths to regain my vision after resurfacing,” he added.

The social media star even defended his girlfriend behind the camera, saying didn’t “understand the severity of the situation” as she thought it was one of his many jokes.

Despite the terrifying experience, Clark wasn’t satisfied with his first attempt and decided to take another stab at the dangerous stunt, adding “a little more safety.”

“Second attempt went a little better,” he wrote on Instagram. “You have to try it twice!”