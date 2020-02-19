Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Hayden Panettiere’s Family Desperate To Get Her Boyfriend ‘Behind Bars’ After Alleged Assault

Hayden Panettiere’s Family Desperate To Get Her Boyfriend ‘Behind Bars’ After Alleged Assault

Hayden Panettiere’s Family Desperate To Get Her Boyfriend ‘Behind Bars’ After Alleged Assault ‘There are witnesses this time,’ says a source.

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned Hayden Panettiere’s loved ones are desperate to see her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, serve time after he allegedly assaulted her on Valentine’s Day.

According to a source, Panettiere’s family “want Brian behind bars” but the Nashville actress “has reservations” about helping to put him there.

As Radar previously reported, Hickerson was arrested in Wyoming on Feb. 14 after he allegedly “started throwing” Panettiere around and then “struck” her “with a closed fist on the right side of her face,” a police report stated.

“Plenty of people” saw the attack, the source said.

“There are witnesses this time [to what happened] and Hayden’s family is finally encouraged” he will face justice, the informant dished, claiming, however, that Panettiere “has reservations about putting him in jail.”

“Family is trying to be supportive and to help her to keep her from wavering,” added the source.

Hickerson, 30, previously was accused of domestic violence after he allegedly brutally beat Panettiere three times over two days in May 2019. Last September, a judge dismissed the case after Panettiere refused to cooperate with prosecutors.

Before this latest troubling incident, both Hickerson and Panettiere, 30, had vowed to quit alcohol.

“He had told Hayden after his last arrest and when they got back together that he was taking a break from drinking, but Brian started drinking again and this is what happened,” said the source. “He has serious anger issues and when he drinks it brings it out, it magnifies it 1000 percent.”

Hickerson, who was released from custody after he posted $5,000 bail, is scheduled to appear in court in Jackson, Wyoming, on Thursday, March 12.