Stay Away! Hayden Panettiere’s Boyfriend Ordered To Cut All Contact With Star After Alleged Assault Brian Hickerson is accused of punching the ‘Nashville’ actress in the face.

Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend has been ordered to avoid all contact with the star after he allegedly assaulted her while the two were vacationing in Wyoming over Valentine’s Day, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to documents filed in Wyoming’s Teton County on Feb. 14, the court ordered Brian Hickerson to “avoid all direct and indirect contact” with Panettiere, including “in person or by phone, internet, Facebook, Twitter or any other social media platforms.”

The documents state he is also forbidden from going to an address, redacted in the court documents, except for “one time in the company of a law officer to retrieve your personal belongings.”

The court also has told Hickerson, 30, he cannot consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances.

As Radar previously reported, police alleged Hickerson punched Panettiere, 30, in the face after the two got in a fight in the early morning hours of Valentine’s Day.

In the report obtained by Radar, Teton County Sheriff authorities claimed an intoxicated Hickerson got locked out of the home he was staying in with Panettiere.

The Nashville actress alleged Hickerson “started throwing” her around and then “struck” her “with a closed fist on the right side of her face,” according to the police report.

Hickerson, has been charged with domestic battery. He is due in court in Jackson on Thursday, March 12.

