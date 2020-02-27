'Flipping Out!' Gage Edwards Files Lawsuit Against Jeff Lewis, Asks For Spousal Support He also requested shared custody and a name change for their daughter Monroe.

The war between Jeff Lewis and Gage Edwards is far from over!

The radio personality’s ex, 35, filed a lawsuit against him and he has quite a few requests, Lewis, 49, disclosed on his self-titled Sirius XM Radio show, Jeff Lewis Live.

“[Gage and his lawyer] did file a request for order, which means that we now have a hearing date,” he said. “And they put in all their requests, like I want 50 percent and I want child support and all that.” Edwards also wants spousal support and asked that their daughter’s name be changed from Monroe Christine Lewis to Monroe Christine Edwards Lewis.

Lewis confessed he was taken aback from the request for Monroe’s name change as the two hadn’t previously discussed that. He also found the inquiry to be “crazy” as Edwards is not even his ex’s legal last name.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Lewis and his business manager Edwards called it quits in January in 2019 after 10 years together. Though they never officially got married, they welcomed Monroe via surrogate in October 2016.

Following their breakup, the two spent months embroiled in battles over many aspects of their relationship, with custody of their daughter remaining a sore subject. In August 2019, however, things seemed to be looking up as they were able to reach a temporary custody agreement.

“We were getting along great after the temporary schedule was in place,” the real estate expert said at the time. “Then there was an episode. He kind of acted out last week, then we had an argument, then we patched things up. We had a great week. We started really sort of deeply talking about what is the permanent custody look like, the whole thing.”

But before they could really find a resolution, he said, Edwards copped out, suggesting they let their lawyers handle everything.

As for fixing their relationship, Radar exclusively learned Edwards had no intentions of reconciling.

In fact, he had plans to start dating the world and according to Lewis, had even begun seeing a man he met at the gym though he never publicly confirmed his relationship status or other matters regarding their past.

A source previously told Radar that Edwards, who unlike Lewis chooses to remain mum, is concerned, is tired of his ex-beau’s “oversharing” on his platform. “Gage is just so glad that he got rid of Jeff because he is done with these childish games now,” he said.