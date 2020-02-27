Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Transgender ‘Gentefied’ Writer Camila Maria Concepcion Dies By Suicide At 28 ‘She was a force to be reckoned with,’ the show's team says.

Camila Maria Concepcion, the actress who worked on Netflix series Gentefied and Daybreak, died by suicide on Friday, February 21. She was 28 years old.

Concepcion grew up in the Inland Empire of California. She developed her writing skills studying English literature at Yale University before getting guidance and mentorship from Jill Soloway. Together, they worked on the 50/50 by 2020 initiative: a campaign for gender parity in film, television and art.

The writer later worked on Netflix drama-comedy Daybreakand earned her way into a writer’s assistant role onGentefied.

She was also known for her work as a trans activist in the entertainment industry.

Friends, colleagues and family members wrote heartfelt statements and shared touching social media tributes for Concepcion simultaneously confirming the news of her death.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Camila Concepción,” theGentefied team said in a statement. “She was hired as our writers’ assistant on ‘Gentefied,’ but quickly made her way into our hearts as a sister, writer and friend. She co-wrote episode 109 ‘Protest Tacos,’ and we were so blown away by her amazing talent and unique voice. She was definitely a force to be reckoned with and we are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our brightest stars.”

The show’s co-creaters Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez also mourned the loss on their social media pages.

In a statement, Netflix described her as a “talented writer with a passion for storytelling, lifting up underrepresented voices, and fighting for representation in front of and behind the camera,” noting that the whole team is “deeply saddened” by her untimely passing.

“She made bold and critical contributions to our industry, most recently through her incredible writing on Gentefied, and her legacy will live on through her work. Our thoughts are with her family and friends in this time of loss,” their statement continued.

The United Talent Agency, which represented Concepcion, praised her for being “a fierce advocate for all she believed in.”

“Camila was a cand we were so lucky to have worked with her,” the agency said. “She had many stories left to tell and we will continue to work on her behalf to ensure that those stories are shared.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).