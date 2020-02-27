Milwaukee Murder-Suicide: Fired Employee Shoots Dead 5 Former Colleagues & Himself Man allegedly returned to the office hours after being let go, with a silencer gun.

A fired Molson Coors employee opened fire in his former Milwaukee office, killing five ex-colleagues and himself.

The horrific murder-suicide took place on Wednesday, February 26, and the now-deceased gunman — whom Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley called “an active brewery employee” — was identified as a 51-year-old local. Authorities found him dead at the scene and say he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sources told CBS2 that the man — who is not being named at the time — was fired earlier that day. He left the premises and returned to the office with a silencer gun. He reportedly stolen another worker’s pass to regain access to the building.

When gunshots were heard, the employees were instructed to lock themselves in their offices. Some texted their family members to alert them of the situation.

The deceased victims are not yet being named, but police said their grieving families are traveling to Milwaukee following the tragedy.

“Unfortunately, I am devastated to share that we lost five other members of our family in this tragic incident. There are no words to express the deep sadness many of us are feeling right now,” Hattersley said in a statement.

He added that the office would be closed for the rest of the week and the brewery closed for the time being.

No further details have been revealed.