Brandon Jenner Welcomes Twin Boys With New Wife Cayley Stoker 1 Year After Divorce Kardashian step-brother is now dad of three following split from Leah Felder.

Brandon Jenner is a dad again! The musician welcomed twins sons with new wife Cayley Stoker.

Jenner’s mom, Linda Thompson, shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, February 26.

“@caylita_ @brandonjenner are the proud parents of two exceptionally beautiful fraternal twin boys!!! Bo Thompson Jenner & Sam Stoker Jenner – already snuggling with their La La almost every day! Feeling so blessed as a family – with Eva being the BEST big sister imaginable!” she captioned a series of shots of the babies, making the cover photo one of Jenner, 38, cuddling with his newborns.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the happy news comes after Jenner — Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s half-brother — married Stoker in an intimate ceremony in January, days after getting engaged. The two started dating in 2018, just weeks after he called it quits with wife Leah Felder, whom he wed in 2012.

They announced their pregnancy in August 2019, with Jenner telling PEOPLE at the time: “We’re madly in love and we are very excited about this!”

That same year, Jenner finalized his divorce from Felder, 37.

Bo and Sam are now brothers to Jenner and Felder’s 4-year-old daughter, Eva James.

In an Instagram post from January 6, Felder shared a photo of her with her ex’s new wife, writing: “Sometimes you just get lucky in life 🍀. @caylita_ you are a gift to me and Eva. #sistermamas.”