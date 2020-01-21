Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cause Of Death Revealed: TobyMac’s Son Truett Foster McKeehan Died Of Accidental Drug Overdose Fentanyl and amphetamine found in 21-year-old aspiring Christian rapper’s system .

The son of Christian rapper, TobyMac, died of an accidental drug overdose, according to an autopsy exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Radar broke the news that toxicology testing was underway for Truett Foster McKeehan back in October, just two days after a close friend of McKeehan discovered his body at the his Nashville home early Wednesday morning, October 23.

The Davidson County Medical Coroner in Tennessee revealed the results were expected in up to 12 weeks, and now Radar can reveal horrific details from the 21-year-old’s devastating autopsy.

“Acute combined drug intoxication,” was listed as the cause of death on the documents, with “fentanyl” and “amphetamine” noted as the drugs that caused his untimely passing.

The “manner of death” was deemed an “accident,” states the report.

Under the pathological diagnoses in the report exclusively obtained by Radar, the man is described as a “young adult white male with a history of drug and alcohol abuse and possible use of nitrous oxide.”

During the autopsy, the medical examiner took notes that his body was “in an early state of decomposition,” had “multiple small healing scars” as well as a “dusky brain.”

His body, which was was received wearing only gray briefs, developed “postmortem changes,” which consisted of “early state of decomposition, including skin slippage, marbling … and green discoloration to the lower abdomen.”

All of the young man’s internal organs were “in a state of autolysis” at the time of the examination.

“Moderate pulmonary congestion and edema,” the examiner noted, adding there was “no evidence or internal trauma.”

“Postmortem toxicologic studies indicate the presence of multiple substances in the blood.”

TobyMac, also known as Kevin Michael McKeehan, postponed the remaining dates of a week-long Canadian tour to return home to his wife and other children in Franklin, Tennessee after the tragic death of his son.

In a statement, TobyMac said his son “had joy that took the room when he entered.”

“He was a magnetic son and brother and friend. If you met him you knew him, you remembered him. His smile, his laugh, the encouragement he offered with words or even without. He had an untamable grand personality and dreams to match.”

Truett had been following in his famous father’s footsteps, and was an aspiring Christian rapper.

He went by the names Truett Foster, TRU, Shiloh and truDog online and collaborated with his dad on a few tracks.