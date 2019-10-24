Sudden Death Of Christian Rapper TobyMac's Son, 21, Under Investigation Truett Foster McKeehan was found dead at home in Nashville.

The son of Christian rapper TobyMac, Truett Foster McKeehan, died on Wednesday and now RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the cause of death is “under investigation.”

“The cause and manner of his death remains under investigation. We ask that you please respect the family’s privacy at the time,” Davidson county coroner told Radar.

The Metro Nashville Police also released a statement confirming the tragic sudden passing. “Truett Foster McKeehan, 21, was found dead on the scene late Wednesday morning at a home in the 3000 block of Harlin Drive. Nashville Fire Department responded to the home at 10:50 a.m. for a report of a person in cardiac arrest.”

A rep for TobyMac, whose real name is Toby McKeehan, also revealed that Truett died at his Nashville home.

“Toby was traveling back from Canada and did not get home to be with his family until after midnight last night so there is no statement. We just ask that everyone please be respectful of their privacy during this time and allow them to grieve their loss,” the singer’s rep said.

The young man was an aspiring rapper. He went by the names Truett Foster, TRU, Shiloh and truDog online and collaborated with his father on a few tracks.

TobyMac was on tour in Canada but left to spend time with his wife, Amanda, and other children, twins Moses and Marlee, Leo, and Judah.