‘Teen Mom' Star Amber Portwood Fighting Ex In Court Over Custody Of Son Andrew Glennon attempted to gain full custody of their child last year.

Teen Mom star Amber Portwood is back in court to settle her custody war asking the judge for help against ex Andrew Glennon, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

According to Wisconsin court documents obtained by Radar, on January 6, 2020, Portwood, 29, filed a motion in the custody battle of their 1-year-old son, James.

Portwood is requesting an “Injunction Against Custodial Parent to Prevent Interference with Parenting Time.”

This means that Portwood is claiming that Glennon, 36, is interfering during her custody time with their son.

The Blast was first to report the motion.

As Radar previously reported, Glennon filed for full custody of James after the reality star was arrested for domestic violence back in July.

According to Marion county police, Portwood allegedly pulled a machete on Glennon during a heated altercation in their home.

She was charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and a felony domestic battery.

Luckily for Portwood, she reached a plea deal with prosecutors and was sentenced to 2.5 years probation. She was facing up to a year in prison.

Under her probation terms, she must complete a 26-week parenting class, participate in a batterer’s intervention program, and submit a mental health and substance abuse evaluation.