Getting Serious: Sam Hunt DUI Case Transferred To Grand Jury

Sam Hunt’s driving under the influence case is being transferred over to a grand jury, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The country singer, 34, was set to appear at the Davidson County Criminal court on Friday, January 17, for an arraignment, but the hearing was canceled.

According to a Davidson County clerk, “the case has been bound over and transferred to a higher court.”

While no clear reason was given for why the case is being moved to a higher court, the clerk told Radar that a grand jury sees cases “usually reserved for serious felonies.”

“A prosecutor will work with a grand jury to decide whether to bring criminal charges or an indictment against a potential defendant,” the clerk explained.

As Radar previously reported, Hunt was arrested on November 21, 2019[comma] in East Nashville[comma] for “driving under the influence and having open containers in his vehicle.”

The police report stated that when officers stopped the “Drinkin Too Much” star, “there was an obvious odor consistent with alcoholic beverage coming from the Defendant,” and he had “red, bloodshot and watery eyes.”

In addition, “there were two empty beers in the vehicle next to the driver.”

When police asked the singer for his license, he instead handed over a credit card and passport, the documents claim.

At the time, Hunt admitted to having consumed alcohol, and consented to a breath test. He blew a .173, more than twice the legal limit.

No new hearing has been set in the star’s ongoing DUI case.