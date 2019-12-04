Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Pals Urge Country Singer Sam Hunt To Check Into Rehab After DUI Arrest

Sloshed country star Sam Hunt drove the wrong way down a Nashville street, claimed cops — and now pals are urging the “Drinkin’ Too Much” singer to go to rehab!

The 34-year-old musician was pulled over late last month by police, who said they noticed “an obvious odor consistent with alcoholic beverages” on him, his “red, bloodshot and watery eyes” and “two empty beer cans” in the vehicle.

According to the arrest report, when cops asked for his license, Hunt handed over a credit card and passport.

During a breath test, the boozer blew more than twice the legal limit to drive in Tennessee, officials said.

Hunt quickly issued an apology saying he made a “poor and selfish decision” and promised it wouldn’t happen again.

“If he’s driving the wrong way on a street, things are already out of hand,” a source warned, revealing, “Some of his friends have suggested he should consider going to rehab.”