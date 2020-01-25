Redmond O’Neal fired his attorney and told a commissioner he is doing “good” during an appearance at Mental Health court in Hollywood, RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusively.

O’Neal, who was without his trademark red hair, appeared bald and clean shaven in court via video conference on Friday, January 24. As Radar readers know, the 34-year old son of Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O’Neal was deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial last year.

He was recently transferred from a Los Angeles jail to one of the mental state hospitals in California where he is now undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, O’Neal’s criminal case has been placed on pause.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, O’Neal’s maximum commitment date at the state hospital is set until Oct. 4, 2021.

When asked by Commissioner Laura Streimer on Friday how he’s been doing, O’Neal responded, “Good, ma’am. I just got here three weeks ago.” When asked if he has been feeling better, O’Neal answered, “Yes, ma’am. Thank you.”

Friday’s hearing was called after the O’Neal family attorney, Vincent Lombardo, said the family wanted to fire Nina Daly, the defense attorney who represented the troubled drifter since he was arrested on attempted murder charges in May 2018. Although he has been deemed incompetent to stand trial in his criminal case, O’Neal still had to provide his consent in order for the court to formally terminate Daly’s service.

Lombardo told the commissioner the family has requested for the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office to handle O’Neal’s mental health case since O’Neal is considered indigent. The family also plans to hire another attorney for his criminal case, Lombardo said.

Daly, who was supposed to be in court on Friday to turn over O’Neal’s file, was not present at the hearing.

When Streimer asked if he was OK with the decision to fire Daly from his case, O’Neal responded, “Whatever they say is fine with me.”

O’Neal will return for another court date after the Public Defender’s Office reviews his file to make sure there are no conflict of interests and the office could take on the case.

As Radar first reported, O’Neal has battled with bipolar disorder and has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and antisocial personality disorder. He has also struggled with drug and alcohol abuse.

O’Neal is facing six felony counts, including attempted murder, second-degree robbery, making criminal threats and other special allegations related to a week-long crime spree on May 2018 in the Venice and Palms area. Prosecutors said O’Neal faces a possible maximum sentence of 22 years in state prison if convicted of the charges.