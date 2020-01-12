Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Princess Beatrice's Fiance Edoardo Is Too Close To His Baby Mama As Wedding Looms

Is there more royal pain ahead?

Princess Beatrice‘s fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is too close to his ex, sexy baby mama Dara Huang, sources claimed to The Mail on Sunday.

The royal, who is planning to marry Edo this year, is reportedly worried that Dara, the mother of his son Wolfie, 3, recently cut the financier’s hair and still helps him buy clothes!

An insider said American architect Dara remains so close to Edo, 37, that she picked out his outfit for an occasion, leading to tension among the three.

Friendship once seemed possible as Edo and Dara have been co-parenting their son and “Bea is in New York all the time” for work.

But the source said with Bea spending more time in London recently, things have changed.

“Having initially been very cool about their friendship, Bea would rather there was a little more distance between Dara and Edo after all.

“Edo may disagree, but Dara personally believes they would still be together were it not for Bea. But Bea has nothing to worry about – Dara cuts his hair and styles Edo because she’s a Tiger mom. She has no secret wish to get back together. Plus, she actually quite likes Beatrice.”

Edo began his relationship with Bea following his split from Dara, and the Princess will be stepmother to the little boy, Christopher, nicknamed “Wolfie.”

Beatrice, 31, and financier Edo announced their engagement in September, but they haven’t set a wedding date.

The Mail on Sunday previously reported that the Princess is inviting Dara to her wedding because she wants the boy to be his father’s best man.

Unfortunately for Beatrice, Dara has been looking smoking hot, posting body photos on Instagram lately and telling followers that she’s given up bread, pasta and potatoes.

Dara’s father Po Tien exclusively claimed to Radar wealthy Italian property developer Edo had actually dumped his daughter to pursue a relationship with his long lost friend Bea.

But a palace source has insisted Beatrice would “never allow herself to break into another couple’s happiness, especially if there was a small child involved.”

Despite the tension, Beatrice’s wedding is still very much going ahead, although last week it was confirmed that it won’t be aired live on British TV.

The Princess’ wedding will follow an awful time for the royal family. Her plans were marred by her dad Prince Andrew‘s Jeffrey Epstein scandal and her grandpa Prince Philip, 98, is in declining health.

And this week, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry rocked the world by announcing their exit from the family.

The Mail on Sunday source said of Bea and Edo’s nuptials, “The ceremony will go ahead but it is looking like it will be far from a fairy tale wedding at the moment.”