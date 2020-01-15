Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

‘Cornered’ Leo DiCaprio Quitting 23-Year-Younger Girlfriend! The Hollywood player’s sick of the pressure to marry model Camila Morrone.

Leonardo DiCaprio is set to kick another cutie to the curb!

Sources revealed to RadarOnline.com that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, 45, is being nagged to “commit or quit” with Argentine model Camila Morrone, 22, and leaning toward giving her the boot.

“Leo loves being with Camila, but he’s been getting so much pressure to put a ring on it, he’s ready to hit the bricks,” said a source.

The two reportedly started dating in 2017, and new photos show a growing chill between them while sharing the holidays in beautiful St. Bart’s.

Despite their surroundings, DiCaprio was glued to his cellphone and ignored brunette stunner Morrone, who looked annoyed.

The Titanic star also played it cool with Morrone at W magazine’s pre-Golden Globes party at the Chateau Marmont penthouse in L.A., said a source.

“Leo sat at a corner table chatting with Armie Hammer and another pal, drinking and smoking,” noted the source. “He refused to cut his evening short when Camila felt sick and wanted to go home.”

As Radar previously reported, The Revenant Oscar winner’s mom, Irmelin Indenbirken, has urged him to marry Camila — especially after his endless flings with models and actresses.

“Irmelin wants grandkids, and she’d like to be able to enjoy them in her golden years. She’s telling Leo to get a move on and marry Camila,” the insider said.

But Indenbirken’s nudge only served to push her son further away from a trip to the altar.

“Leo’s a bachelor through and through,” said the source. “He wants to do what he wants to do, and when he starts feeling cornered, that’s his cue to end it.”

DiCaprio and Morrone did not respond to requests for comment.