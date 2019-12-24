Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Leonardo DiCaprio better hurry up and propose to girlfriend Camila Morrone – and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that’s on his mom’s orders!

“Irmelin (Indenbirken) adores Camila and has seen her as daughter-in-law material pretty much from day one, and she’s worried Leo could drive her away if he doesn’t stop being so flaky and non-committal.”

As Radar has reported, the couple have been dating since December 2017 after they were introduced by Morrone’s stepfather, actor Al Pacino.

Leo’s mom has had plenty of time to grill and get to know her potential daughter-in-law, especially after she and Leo’s dad, George, traveled through Italy with the lovebirds, not to mention her parents, Maximo Morrone and Lucila Solá.

On August 4, the group was spotted having a great time taking in the gardens and fountains at the luxury resort Villa d’Este on Lake Como in northern Italy.

But while mom already approves, it looks like the 45-year-old Titanic heartthrob has feet as cold as an iceberg.

“He’s been pushing this to one side and insists they’re fine as they are,” the source added. “But his mom has seen this before a zillion times and they’re worried he’s slowly pulling away.”

Leo added fuel to that fire when he was spotted with supermodel Kendall Jenner, 24, at a club in Miami. According to hip-hop artist and eyewitness Gage, Kendall and Leonardo were “flirting” for hours on Wednesday night, December 4, at Ultraclub E11VEN.

“They were all sitting in a booth for like two to three hours at club 11. They were drinking, talking, flirting,” Gage revealed. “They were light touching each other, laughing while drinking … touching each other’s hands and shoulders.”

Meanwhile, Camila was out of town attending the Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco.

The flirting, innocent or not, is something that worries Leo’s friends and family, especially as he continues to seemingly be infatuated with (much) younger women. Luckily, the 22-year-old doesn’t care about their extreme age gap. But how long she’s willing to be patient while Leo stalls is a different story.

“He’s not getting any younger,” the source summarized. “The common opinion is that he could be jeopardizing the best romance he’s ever had.”