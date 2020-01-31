LeBron James and fellow Lakers star Anthony Davis debuted new tattoos in honor of Kobe Bryant.

On Wednesday, January 29, James, 35, shared an Instagram Story video of him getting a tattoo on his left thigh. Davis, 26, shared a similar clip of him gettin inked by artist Vanessa Aurelia.

While neither of the basketball stars showed off their final products, photos of James during a team workout on Thursday, January 30, showed his new design.

The tattoo — which was covered with a plastic bandage during the practice — seems to be of a mamba snake, along with the words, “Mamba 4 Life.” As fans know, Bryant’s nickname on the court was “Black Mamba,” and after retiring from the NBA, he started a fitness center called the Mamba Sports Academy. His daughter Gianna — who tragically died along with him and seven others in a helicopter crash in California on January 26 — played with her basketball team, the Mamba Lady Mavericks, at his academy.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, James and Davis were along the many basketball stars, friends, fans and loved ones, who mourned the sudden deaths of Bryant and his teen daughter.

Earlier this week, the three-time NBA champion — who was close friends with Bryant for years — took to Instagram to voice his grief and to make a promise to the late icon.

“I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this s**t on my back and keep it going!!” he wrote alongside a photo of him and Bryant.

“Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾,” James added.

The next day, James uploaded a video of him greeting Bryant and his family during a recent game at the Staples Center. “My brother!! I love you man!!” he wrote in the caption.

In his last Instagram post, Bryant congratulated James for surpassing him as third place on the league’s all-time scoring list. Bryant scored 33,643 points during his 20-year NBA career. He was also known as the player who missed the most shots, since he took so many chances. James has now scored 33,644 points.

“On to #2 @kingjames! Keep growing the game and charting the path for the next,” Bryant captioned a photo of him and James kidding around on the court.

James is set to play with the Lakers when they take on the Portland Trailblazers on Friday, January 31, at the Staples Center. It will be the first time they return to the court following Bryant’s death.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter are survived by his wife, Vanessa Bryant, and daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.