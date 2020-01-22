Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kevin Spacey Sexual Misconduct Accuser’s Son Vows To Finish Fight For His Late Father Sky Alves says his dad Celso revealed all on his deathbed.

Kevin Spacey could face a new legal nightmare — as the son of the masseur who died after suing the actor for molesting him is set to continue his father’s fight.

In an exclusive RadarOnline.com interview, Sky Alves has revealed his dad’s dying words were about Spacey’s alleged sexual abuse.

“Because my father was one of the first ones to speak out [against Spacey], that is part of his legacy,” he said. “Because he came forward, others did.”

His father, Celso, was known only as John Doe when he filed the lawsuit in a California superior court in September 2018, accusing Spacey of grabbing his genitals during a rubdown three years ago.

The suit was moved to federal court in January 2019.

Los Angeles prosecutors were actively investigating the House of Cards star but declined to file criminal charges after Celso died from cancer in September 2019.

A civil suit filed in federal court was then dismissed by a judge after Alves was substituted in as the legal representative for his father.

But Alves, 31, could still slap Spacey with a new lawsuit, which could force the actor to testify.

Celso described details of the alleged attack, which he claimed occurred at the star’s Malibu home, in his affidavit.

Alves claimed his dad went even further on his deathbed, confiding in him about the alleged abuse. And he’s saving Celso’s further bombshell revelations for his future lawsuit.

Brian Claypool, a Pasadena attorney specializing in sexual assault cases, explained how Alves could refile the case in state court — where he stands a better chance of winning a payout.

“State court is preferred when sexual assault victims sue since only nine out of 12 jurors are needed for a verdict, whereas federal court requires a unanimous decision,” he said, adding the filing needs to be made within two years of the federal case being dismissed.

Alves said his father must have been particularly disturbed by Spacey’s actions as he never usually talked about his clients, saying it was his discretion that won their loyalty.

And Celso had a long list of A-list stars who had treated him very well on his books, including Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Patricia Arquette.

“When asked about his clients, my father said, ‘I have many stories, but I will never tell,’” Alves revealed.

Spacey didn’t respond to a request for comment, but has previously denied Celso’s allegations.