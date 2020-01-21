Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Back On! Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Spend Weekend Together In New York

Kendall Jenner and on-and-off boyfriend Ben Simmons spent some quality time together this weekend.

On Saturday, January 18, after Ben’s team, the Sixers played and won against the New York Knicks. After the game, he and his supermodel gal, 24, were spotted hanging out with Canadian rapper Nav at Little Sister Lounge at the Moxy East Village in New York City.

“They seemed together as a couple,” a source told Page Six, adding they left the lounge at 2 a.m.

The following day, cameras captured as they dined at Bubby’s in Tribeca for lunch.

This is the second time the couple has been spotted out together in the last month.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star, also spent New Year’s Eve with the basketball player, 23. The pair were spotted in downtown Philadelphia, where he rented out a rooftop restaurant called Attico for a party to ring in 2020.

Just weeks before, on December 13, Kendall was seen watching Ben play in Philadelphia.

Readers know Kendall and Ben’s recent outings come after their May 2019 split. As RadarOnline.com reported, they called it quits just after the model’s Vogue interview, where she discussed the possibility of eventually saying “I do” to the ball player.

A Page Six confirmed the news of their breakup, three months after they hung out together during New York’s Fashion Week. During that time, Kendall was also photographed making out with Anwar Hadid, model pals Gigi and Bella’s brother. Simmons, meanwhile, was caught partying with a group of friends in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Radar exclusively learned, however, the end of their Kendall and Ben’s relationship could have also been a result of their conflicting schedules.

Following their split, the model seemed to be carefree as she was often spotted participating in fun excursions with friends. The star even broke the internet by posting a steamy video of her kissing her model best friend Bella, 23, — an act which raised questions about her sexuality.

Months later, in December, Kendall and Bella romance rumors spread again after Kendall was photographed straddling Bella while they traveled to Miami for Art Basel weekend.