Back Together With Ben? Kendall Jenner Spotted Watching Simmons' 76ers Game Model cheers him on less than a year after their split.

Has Kendall Jenner reconciled with ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons?

As the New York Post has reported, the model was spotted watching the basketball player at the 76ers game in Philadelphia on Friday night, Dec. 13.

According to a photo obtained by SportsGossip.com, onlookers saw the point guard’s ex sitting in a box at the arena.

“Kendall at Ben’s game today,” one fan wrote on social media.

“#Bendall back as @KendallJenner is spotted @sixers game,” another shared.

As RadarOnline.com reported in May, Kendall, 24, broke up with Ben, 23, just days after she had discussed marriage during an interview with Vogue Australia.

When asked if she’d walk down the aisle with the handsome athlete, she said, “Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day.”

The two reportedly dated for about a year.

But they had a rough start as Radar revealed rumors flew that Kendall was involved in a “love triangle” with Ben and his ex-girlfriend, singer Tinashe.

Tinashe told E! News after her breakup with the NBA star, “I was in love and I got hurt. I know I’m not the first nor will I be the last person to be in this situation. The details of what has happened since are complicated to say the least, but I’ve never lied.”

Kendall and Ben never commented on the alleged cheating scandal.

During the drama, Tinashe claimed her ex-boyfriend was texting her while at a club with Kris Jenner‘s daughter.

Kendall confirmed her relationship with Ben in February on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Obviously you’re dating this guy on the 76ers,” Ellen said. “How long have you been dating him?”

“For a bit now,” Jenner coyly replied.

But not long after that, it was over.

Philadelphia fans had become used to seeing Kendall sitting courtside at Sixers games, as she followed in the footsteps of her sisters Kim and Khloe, who also were once involved with hoops stars.

Although Ben cuddled with her at New York fashion week, according to reports, Simmons was caught partying in Atlantic City, NJ, with friends, which might have led to the split.

Sources also told Radar that the stars were torn apart by their busy schedules.

Ben recently is believed to have gone to an Australian Football League game with model Talia Richman.

A rep for Kendall hasn’t commented on her possible rekindling with Ben.