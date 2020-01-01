Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jennifer Garner Desperate For Boyfriend John Miller To Find God The devout Christian wants him to ‘share the joy she gets’ from religion.

Devout Christian Jennifer Garner is praying she can bring burger baron boyfriend John Miller closer to God, sources revealed.

The Peppermint actress, 47, rarely misses Sunday services with her kids — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7 — and they’re often joined at church by their dad, her ex-hubby Ben Affleck.

But insiders dished as things get more serious between Garner and the 41-year-old CaliBurger boss, she’s putting in an order of romance with a side of spirituality.

“These things are important to Jen,” a source said. “She wants to help John with his faith so he can share the joy she gets from hers!”

Insiders said Garner is hoping her beau will soon see the light, but they believe she has her work cut out for her because Miller’s not a particularly religious man.

But the optimistic Alias star still thinks she can change his ways, sources claimed.

Garner and Miller did not respond to Radar’s requests for comment.