Under The Knife: Jazz Jennings Prepares For Third Gender Confirmation Procedure Despite ‘Severe’ Complications TLC star’s surgeons reveal concerns.

Jazz Jennings is suffering from the aftermath of her gender confirmation surgery.

According to PEOPLE, in the season 6 premiere of the reality star’s television show I Am Jazz, she is seen being prepped by doctors for her third procedure since transitioning.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Jazz, 19, underwent gender confirmation surgery and suffered from a complication that called for another procedure.

In the upcoming episode, however, surgeons Dr. Marci Bowers and Dr. Jess Ting elaborate on the TLC star’s “very difficult surgical course.”

“She had a very incredible first surgery — it went seemingly very well, but there were problems,” Dr. Marci explains. “And that prompted a second surgery, which I was not a part of, unfortunately.”

“Taking Jazz on as a patient for surgery, we knew it was going to be a one-of-a-kind surgery,” Dr. Jess continues. “We don’t have the experience of having said we’ve done 50 of these. I was just not expecting her to have a complication as severe as what she did have.”

During a discussion with Jazz and her family, the doctors acknowledged a mistake that could have caused the complications.

“This has been a real journey, hasn’t it? We knew it would be tough — it turned out tougher than any of us imagined,” she says. “I think in hindsight we would have never sent you home from the hospital. You know, easy to say now. When I wasn’t here when you had problems and had to go back, I can’t tell you how stressful that was.”

Jazz’s parents, Jeanette and Greg Jennings admitted it’s “nice to hear” the doctors take accountability for their role, but that doesn’t keep them from being disappointed. “There’s the medical side and an expectation that really should have been met,” says Greg.

Still, Jazz’s parents are optimistic about the outcome.

“I feel like we’re near the end of the journey at this point,” Greg says. “And I do feel like this is going to be one where they say, ‘This is what we’ve got to do to finish everything up, complete the process, and let Jazz go on her merry way.’”

As Radar previously reported, following Jazz’s gender confirmation surgery —which is documented on her show I Am Jazz — she told ABC that undergoing the procedure was “like a dream.”

“This is a moment that I had always envisioned and just experiencing it was so surreal. I was like I can’t believe this is happening,” she said.

Jazz also revealed, at the time, that she suffered complications that required cosmetic and external work .

Ahead of the complex procedure, she revealed her concern.

“Something could go wrong,” she said in a June 2018 YouTube video.“You don’t know what’s going to happen. Overall the results are going to be good and hopefully everything turns out well. I don’t anticipate problems. I will cross that bridge when I get there.”