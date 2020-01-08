Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Pet Rescue Under Fire After Chrissy Teigen & Kris Jenner Adopt Puppies From Same Litter

Fans are not impressed with a certain Los Angeles pet rescue after two different pups from the same litter were adopted by Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner.

Hours after Teigen, 34, took home her adorable caramel-colored poodle, Petey, the momager, 64, shared an Instagram Story of her new puppy, Bridgette.

“Welcome to the fam Bridgette!!!,” she captioned a video of the pup running around her backyard.

Both stars adopted the pups from The Wagmor Pet Hotel & Spa, and while most can agree that adopting shelter dogs does nothing but good, the pet rescue is now under fire for allegedly facilitating pet adoptions to celebrities.

this is petey! another little heart in this house to love. pic.twitter.com/6egwjDK9fx — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 5, 2020

On Tuesday, January 7, the shelter shared an Instagram post thanking the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star for “making this babe a part of your family.”

The organization added: “@chrissyteigen and @theellenshow made it happen!! Watching what these dogs came from and seeing them in these amazing families truly makes us happy!”

Still, fans quickly slammed them for their allegedly selective adoption process.

“So are these dogs only going to be available for celebrities?” one user commented on Wagmor’s now-deleted post about Jenner’s adoption of Bridgette.

“Seems as if only the rich and famous get the A Class dogs,” a fan wrote on a photo of Petey.

Last week, the pet rescue posted various photos on Instagram of the pups inside the shelter. “Dire situation. 10 dogs need help now! 8 puppies plus mom and dad. None have any vetting. We need to raise $$ to cover costs. Please if you can send even $5 it will help! Venmo is wagmorpets dogs and puppies will be available soon. But right now we need to make sure they are safe and healthy,” they wrote in the caption.

Ellen DeGeneres quickly helped raise awareness, and soon, hundreds of fans commented on the shelter’s post. Many of them made it clear that while they were anxious to adopt the puppies, the organization provided them with no information.

“I would love to adopt one where can I get the info,” one wrote.

“Can we adopt any of them?” another user asked.

The shelter has not spoken of the controversy surrounding their adoption process.