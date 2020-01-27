Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Grand Plan? Duchess Camilla Encouraged Meghan Markle To Leave Royal Family Prince Charles' wife ‘brilliant at playing all sides, like a conniving politician.’

Duchess Camilla has been a secret ally of Meghan Markle since the day she joined the royal fold – and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned she actually helped with the Sussexes’ escape plan.

“She knew this was in the works and actually told Meghan to follow her heart and leave if she needed to,” a source told Radar.

Of course, Camilla, 72, is no stranger to royal scandals, after famously carrying on a secret affair with Prince Charles for years while he was married to Diana Spencer.

After Charles and Diana’s famous divorce, the Prince of Whales married Camilla, and the new Duchess of Cornwall automatically acquired rank as the second highest woman in the United Kingdom order of precedence – after the Queen.

It appears Camilla is enjoying a new round of royal controversy and has been helping orchestrate “Megxit” even as her husband has tried to get her to help temper the situation.

“Charles hoped Camilla would be a calming influence, but he’s been blind to her scheming and stirring that’s been going behind his back,” the source continued.

As Radar readers know, Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping back as senior members of the royal family on January 8 and are working to become financially independent.

Days later, Queen Elizabeth announced that the couple will lose their Royal Highness titles and repay the funds used to refurbish their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor, England.

Camilla turned heads recently, when she was asked whether she would miss Harry and Meghan. After a short pause, Camilla simply said, “Course,” with a wry smile on her face.

Watch Camilla’s face closely as she answers the question: “Will you miss Harry & Meghan?”

The Duchess of Cornwall smiles, pauses, then says “Hmmm. Course!” 😳😳pic.twitter.com/CbPbb92bAL — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) January 20, 2020

“Camilla secretly revels in all this drama,” the source confessed. “And she’s brilliant at playing all sides, like a conniving politician.”

Regardless of what happens next, it seems Prince Harry’s stepmom has her own plan in place.

“Meghan looks up to her as do Charles and The Queen,” according to the source. “She’s basically just been biding her time and keeping everyone close until she’s sitting on the throne herself.”