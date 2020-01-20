Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Amanda Knox Poses In Old ‘Prison Uniform’ Ahead Of Wedding University of Washington student was acquitted in roommate’s murder 5 years ago.

Amanda Knox is not ashamed of her past.

While running errands ahead of her wedding to fiancé Christopher Robinson, Knox, 32, put on her old jailhouse attire for a quick Instagram post.

“40 days left until the wedding and 267 tasks left on the wedding To Do list. I’ve locked myself in the craftroom and I’m wearing my old prison uniform. Literally the very same sweatshirt and sweatpants I lived in in Casa Circondariale Capanne, Perugia,” she wrote in the caption.

In the shot, Knox wears a white sweater, grey sweatpants, a grey beanie and matching socks. With a smile, she flexes her muscle, seemingly referencing the infamous “We Can Do It!” wartime poster.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Knox — a University of Washington student — spent almost four years in an Italian prison after being convicted for the 2007 murder of Meredith Kercher, a fellow exchange student who was her roommate while abroad. Knox maintained her innocence until the end and was finally acquitted by the Italian Supreme Court of Cassation in 2015. Knox’s boyfriend at the time, Raffaele Sollecito, was also accused and later acquitted.

Now that she’s free, Knox is raising awareness about the many issues in the judicial system in hopes of preventing others from going through what she did. In 2016 she participated in a Netflix documentary about her case. The film was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards. In 2018, Knox began hosting the VICE and Facebook show, The Scarlet Letter Reports, where she addresses the nature of public shaming.

Knox has been dating Seattle-based author Robinson since late 2015, when she met him at a book launch for War of the Encyclopaedists. They now share three cats, Mr. Screams, Mr. Fats and Emil. While they’ve remained relative low-key about their relationship, they received backlash in July 2019 after asking fans to fund their wedding despite having already tied the knot in secret!

Radar broke the news of their secret marriage.