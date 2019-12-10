Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Love or Fame? Tinsley Mortimer Allegedly Left ‘RHONY’ After Fiance Gave Her An 'Ultimatum'

Love or Fame? Tinsley Mortimer Allegedly Left 'RHONY' After Fiance Gave Her An 'Ultimatum'

Tinsley Mortimer‘s departure from Real Housewives of New York City allegedly came after fiance’ Scott Kluth presented her with an “ultimatum.”

As PEOPLE reported, the reality star left the show with five weeks left on her contract.

“Scott gave her an ultimatum: ‘me or the show,’ and she chose him,” a source told the publication. “He loves the limelight, but hated the negative effect the show had on their relationship. And Tinsley, she’s desperate to make the relationship work and was on the outs with the group as it was.”

“It was much easier for her to walk away from the friendships she was never going to have to fight for the relationship she always wanted,” the source continued.

As Radar readers know, fans believed the RHONY star, 44, had quit the show shortly after she rekindled her romance with the Coupon Cabin CEO.

At the time, she skipped out on filming a scene at the Eventi Hotel in Midtown to hang out with Scott in Chicago.

Radar later learned she was not yet leaving the show.

“So she missed one event,” an insider shared. “She will be filming the show next week!”

A second informant told Radar exclusively: “She is still filming. Any rumors of her quitting is everyone just speculating and the cast gossiping.”

Despite claims Tinsley was still on RHONY, PEOPLE reported she missed out on their trip to Mexico and has not been spotted filming with them since the cast’s BravoCon appearance in early November.

During that time, however, Scott and Tinsley became an engaged couple!

As Radar previously reported, the lovely couple were in Chicago, on Sunday, November 24, when Scott popped the question.

Christmas carolers were singing on the steps of the Chicago Water Tower in a video posted by an onlooker of the engagement.

The romantic proposal occurred just weeks after the lovebirds spent a weekend together in Toronto, when they rekindled their romance.

“They realized on this trip they still love each other, and they are giving it another go,” a source previously told Radar.

Tinsey’s exit from RHONY is expected to play out on season 12.