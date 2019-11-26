Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

‘RHONY’ Star Tinsley Mortimer Engaged To Boyfriend Scott Kluth In Romantic Proposal She said yes after he popped the question in Chicago!

She’s finally going to be a REAL housewife!

Real Housewives of New York City star Tinsley Mortimer got engaged to her boyfriend Scott Kluth

with a romantic bended-knee proposal, RadarOnline.com confirmed.

The happy couple were spotted in Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 24 and an onlooker captured the engagement.

A video of the proposal showed Mortimer wearing a long puffy black jacket and standing as Kluth was down on one knee holding up a box with a ring inside.

She covered her face but quickly bent down to hug and kiss Kluth. E! News first reported the engagement.

Christmas carolers were singing on the steps behind the couple in a video posted by an onlooker of the engagement.

Mortimer gushed over her mid-western vacation, posting a photo on Instagram smooching her beau in Chicago.

“Best weekend ever!!!!” she wrote as a caption for the video she posted.

“I LOVE YOU SO MUCH SCOTT!!!!”

Radar broke the news that the couple were back together a year after they split.

Coupon Cabin CEO Kluth and Mortimer spent a weekend together in Toronto, which rekindled the romance.

“They realized on this trip they still love each other, and they are giving it another go,” a source previously told Radar.

The lovebirds are now together in Chicago, where Scott is based for work.

They split up in 2018, got back together and broke up again.

Mortimer began dating around, and was even spotted cozying up to TV host Billy Bush at Brooklyn Bowl in NYC this summer.

Now she’s ready to tie the knot with Kluth!