Tinsley Mortimer Not Quitting 'RHONY' Amid Reunion With Ex: 'She Is Still Filming' Reports she was leaving series surfaced after she got back together with Scott Kluth.

Good things are happening for RHONY star Tinsley Mortimer!

Just weeks after RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed she’s found love again with her ex, sources said the reality star has absolutely no plans of quitting the Bravo franchise, despite speculation.

Fans jumped to conclusion amid news of a reunion with her ex after she didn’t show up to film Thursday night because she had skipped town to be with her on-again boyfriend, Coupon Cabin CEO ex, Scott Kluth.

“So she missed one event,” scoffed the source. “She will be filming the show next week!”

A second informant told Radar exclusively: “She is still filming. Any rumors of her quitting is everyone just speculating and the cast gossiping.”

Rumors of quitting the reality show swirled after reports her castmates believe that her unexpected absence must have meant she was leaving the gig.

Tinsley was supposed to be at the Eventi Hotel in Midtown to shoot with the rest of the cast but opted out to go to Chicago with her boyfriend.

RHONY is in its 12th season and Tinsley joined in 2016 after returning to the city from Palm Beach.

As Radar previously reported exclusively, the duo recently spent a weekend together in Toronto, which rekindled the romance.

“They realized on this trip they still love each other, and they are giving it another go,” a source told Radar.

The couple remains in Chicago for now, where Scott is based for work.