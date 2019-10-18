Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

'RHONY' Reunion: Tinsley Mortimer Back Together With Ex Scott Kluth 1 Year After Split The on-again couple 'still love each other' and are 'giving it another go.'

Single lady no more!

Tinsley Mortimer and her Coupon Cabin CEO ex, Scott Kluth, are officially back together, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The Real Housewives of New York star, 44, and her on-again boyfriend recently spent a weekend together in Toronto, which rekindled the romance.

“They realized on this trip they still love each other, and they are giving it another go,” a source told Radar.

The couple is now together in Chicago, where Scott is based for work.

The RHONY cast is currently gossiping about the status of the on-off relationship while filming scenes for the upcoming season, a separate insider told Radar.

“The ladies heard about the trip to Canada, and are now asking questions,” the insider explained.

As Radar reported, the the pair split in early 2018, but quickly reunited in a romantic scene captured by RHONY cameras.

But they continued to fight over the distance between them.

“They are grappling with the long-term partner idea, and struggling to make it work,” an insider told Radar at the time. “Friends don’t know if they’ll last, because he’s in Chicago, and she doesn’t want to leave New York. It’s to be determined.”

After another breakup that year, Mortimer began dating around, and was even spotted cozying up to TV host Billy Bush at Brooklyn Bowl in NYC this summer.

“They were bowling in a group, but they looked particularly cozy and affectionate with each other,” one eyewitness told Radar. “They were super flirty.”