Tinsley Mortimer Issues On-Again Boyfriend Final Ultimatum: ‘Move Or It’s Over!’

Tinsley Mortimer and her off-again, on-again boyfriend, Scott Kluth, are giving their relationship another shot, but she’s given him a final ultimatum, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Tinsley has said move or it’s over,” an insider revealed. “She wants to settle down.”

As Radar reported, Mortimer and Kluth recently broke up after they decided doing the long distance thing was just too difficult.

Their problems were compounded by the fact he got cold feet about appearing on The Real Housewives of New York City.

Unfortunately, Mortimer, 42, and 40-year-old Kluth are again debating the same old issues and hanging on by a thread as they struggle to make their rekindled relationship work.

“They are grappling with the long-term partner idea and struggling to make it work,” the insider told Radar. “Friends don’t know if they’ll last because he’s in Chicago and she doesn’t want to leave New York and he doesn’t want to leave Chicago. It’s to be determined.”

“Tinsley wishes he’d move to New York,” said the insider of the pair, who began dating last year after Carole Radziwill introduced them to each other. “She has her roots there and wants to start a family and get married.”

But there could be deeper issues affecting the reality star socialite and Chicago-based Coupon Cabin CEO’s future besides where to call home and whether he appears on the show or not.

“They have always been friends and are wonder now if they are better as friends than as a couple, and they are struggling with that,” the insider said.

