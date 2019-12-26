Teen Suspect in Tessa Majors Case Has Been ‘Located’ Following His Escape

Teen Suspect in Tessa Majors Case Has Been ‘Located’ Following His Escape

Teen Suspect in Tessa Majors Case Has Been ‘Located’ Following His Escape The investigation is still active and ongoing.

Police officers have “located” a teen suspect in the murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors.

Rodney Harrison, the chief of the NYPD detectives, previously asked the public for their help in finding the 14-year-old who escaped en route to the police station for questioning. On Thursday, December 26, he shared the young man was found.

No further details about the status of the child have been provided, but The New York Times reported, he was detained in the Bronx. He was reportedly questioned by authorities at a precinct not too far from Morningside Park, where Majors’ life was taken away.

As Radar readers know, police responded to a call on December 11 about a female being assaulted in the area of West 116th and Morningside Drive.

The Barnard College student, 18, was allegedly attacked while walking in the park around 7 p.m. and managed to stagger up some stairs before she collapsed.

As Detective Sophia Mason exclusively told RadarOnline.com, “Upon arrival, officers discovered an unconscious and unresponsive 18-year old female with multiple stab wounds to her body. EMS responded and transported the victim to Mount Sinai/St. Luke’s Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.”

Harrison said as many as three people were involved in the “despicable crime.” A 13-year-old was arrested and charged with felony murder, and another juvenile was questioned and released. A manhunt was underway for the third suspect, thought to be behind the slaying, after he jumped ahead of his questioning at the police station.

Following Majors’ murder, NYPD head Ed Mullins revealed the college freshman was at the park to purchase some weed. He has since received some backlash, including negative commentary from Mayor Bill de Blasio, who accused him of “victim shaming,”as well as her family.

“The remarks by Sergeants Benevolent Association president Ed Mullins we find deeply inappropriate, as they intentionally or unintentionally direct blame onto Tess, a young woman, for her own murder,” the family of Majors said in a statement. “We would ask Mr. Mullins not to engage in such irresponsible public speculation, just as the NYPD asked our family not to comment as it conducts the investigation.”

The investigation is still active and ongoing.