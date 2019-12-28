Sara Gilbert has separated from wife Linda Perry, according to legal papers obtained by RadarOnline.com. The actress/TV host who quit The Talk to spend more time with songwriter Perry and their kids, filed for a legal separation on Friday, Dec. 27, in Los Angeles. Gilbert, who still stars on The Conners, listed the separation date as Aug. 13, and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their breakup.

Gilbert, 44, requested that no spousal support to be awarded to either Perry, 54, or herself. The star who grew up on the original Roseanne sitcom gave birth to their son, Rhodes Emilio, on February 28, 2015. Gilbert also has two other children, Levi Hawk, 15, Sawyer Jane, 12, from her previous relationship with TV producer Ali Adler. Gilbert and Perry, who appeared in 4 Non Blondes and produced hits for such singers asChristina Aguilera and Gwen Stefani, tied the knot in March 2014 after a few years of dating. Fans were shocked when Gilbert announced this April that she was leaving as co-host of CBS’s The Talk after nine years.

A source exclusively told Radar at the time that she either had to walk away from the show, or walk away from her family!

“Sara’s marriage was strained because of the nonstop fights with her wife,” the insider close to Gilbert said. “Linda told Sara that she didn’t have enough time for her family, and she was right!” Aside from her duties on The Talk, Gilbert is also co-creator and star of the Roseanne spinoff The Conners. The show was picked up for a second season on ABC after Roseanne was fired, putting lots of pressure on Gilbert to carry the load.

Earlier this year, the source noted, “Sara really wants to devote as much time as she can to The Conners, and there is so much drama that comes along with The Talk, she needed to reevaluate her life.” “Doing both shows was wearing her thin and having huge consequences on her marriage because she was never there. She is now putting her wife and kids first and is ready for a new chapter.”

Gilbert confided on The Talk while announcing her departure, “I’m just feeling like I don’t know how I am going to do it all. I was looking at the next six months and just thinking, ‘there’s not time.’” “Even the small things in my life. My youngest is 4 years old and I still haven’t made his baby book,” she added.

Gilbert’s final show aired in August, and Perry made a surprise on-air appearance then with daughter Sawyer. Marie Osmondreplaced Gilbert on The Talk.