Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rihanna Trolls Fans In Hilarious Post About Upcoming Album, R9 Fenty Maison mogul is not in a ‘rush’ to release new music despite fans’ pleas.

Rihanna trolled her fans when sharing a hilarious Instagram post about her upcoming album, R9.

On Sunday, December 22, the “Love on the Brain” singer, 31, shared a video of an adorable puppy jumping up and down inside a cardboard box to the sound of House of Pain’s “Jump Around.”

“Update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it,” Rihanna joked in the caption.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Fenty Maison mogul announced her return to music in October 2018 by commenting on a Twitter post by the fan account Rihanna News. When asked by a user when her next album would be released, she wrote, “2019.” Then, in January, she shared an Instagram Story video of her working at a music studio.

In an interview with Vogue this October, she revealed her new album is “reggae-inspired or reggae-infused,” adding that it’s “not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae, but you’re going to feel the elements in all of the tracks.”

She also said during a talk with Sarah Paulson for Interview, that she’s working on some “really fun” music, “but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete. It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out.”

Fans, meanwhile, are begging her to release her new tracks soon.

“Cmon it’s Christmas time… make that gift!” fashion illustrator Lyubomir Dochev wrote.

“Why you playing with us babyyyyyyy,” DJ Kitty Cash commented.

“YOU TEASE,” designer Jeremy Scott added.